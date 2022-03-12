Barclays Reiterates Sell Rating for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF)

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CCPPF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

