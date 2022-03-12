Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $201.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.41.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 67,600 shares of company stock worth $463,375 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

