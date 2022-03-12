Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the February 13th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 207,463 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $585,045.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

