Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.03

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 64809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.27) to GBX 850 ($11.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

