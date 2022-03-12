Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.85 billion-$15.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.10 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.820 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.71.

NYSE:BAX traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $76.85. 3,832,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,964. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

