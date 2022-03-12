Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.71.

BAX stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,832,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,964. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

