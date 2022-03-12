Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €123.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($120.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($106.52) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($114.49).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €72.42 ($78.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($109.15).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

