Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives $86.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BAMXF opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.