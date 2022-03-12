BCS Wealth Management Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,864,000 after buying an additional 28,854 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $196.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

