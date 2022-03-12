BCS Wealth Management Invests $298,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 573.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 214,356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.38 and its 200-day moving average is $220.82.

