BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $109.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.10 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

