BCS Wealth Management Purchases 63 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $205.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.56 and a 200-day moving average of $217.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

