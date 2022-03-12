Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,165,000 after acquiring an additional 232,030 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX opened at $254.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

