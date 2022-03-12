BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $163.86

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $163.86 and last traded at $167.46, with a volume of 9269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,343,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,563,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

