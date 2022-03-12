BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRBR. Mizuho began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. State Street Corp grew its position in BellRing Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after acquiring an additional 105,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BellRing Brands by 29.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.