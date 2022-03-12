BellRing Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,514 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 141 call options.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $3,163,000.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $953.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

