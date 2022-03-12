Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €40.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ETR:S92 opened at €40.44 ($43.96) on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of €25.10 ($27.28) and a one year high of €56.20 ($61.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.65.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

