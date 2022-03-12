Berenberg Bank Cuts Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 215

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 214.57 ($2.81).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 191.10 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £946.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.60 ($2.93).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

