Berenberg Bank Trims Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Target Price to GBX 180

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:JSG opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.96. Johnson Service Group has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 182.80 ($2.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £510.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £27,250 ($35,704.93).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

