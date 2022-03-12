Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth approximately $786,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 372.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 316,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 436.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 354,063 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 199.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 468,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

