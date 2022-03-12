Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 2,306,017 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $133,080,241.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.46 per share, with a total value of $1,362,722,738.04.

On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $725,133,325.06.

OTCMKTS:BRK-A traded up $1,982.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $489,802.00. 1,791 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473,500.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $444,077.17.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

