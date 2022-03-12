Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 2,306,017 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $133,080,241.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.46 per share, with a total value of $1,362,722,738.04.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $725,133,325.06.

OTCMKTS:BRK-A traded up $1,982.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $489,802.00. 1,791 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473,500.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $444,077.17.

About Berkshire Hathaway (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

