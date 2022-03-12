Berry Data (BRY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,139.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $652,642.60 and approximately $54,139.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.91 or 0.06589757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.99 or 0.99951244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041666 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.