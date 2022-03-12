Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 6%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 6,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 291,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a market cap of $661.82 million and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

