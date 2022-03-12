Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 6%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 6,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 291,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.82 million and a P/E ratio of 7.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

