Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Receives Underweight Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.00) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BYG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.00) to GBX 1,750 ($22.93) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.54) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,406 ($18.42) on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,040 ($13.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($23.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,478.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,516.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

