Binamon Market Capitalization Achieves $4.75 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Binamon coin can now be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Binamon has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $527,770.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.46 or 0.06627139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,070.98 or 0.99839206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041900 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.