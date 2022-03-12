Binemon Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binemon has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00046139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.03 or 0.06584704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,211.02 or 1.00073778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon's total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins.

Buying and Selling Binemon



