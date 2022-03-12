BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Down 9%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 134,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,474,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

