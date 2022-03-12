Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Bioventus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. Bioventus has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bioventus by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 88.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

