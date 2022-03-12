BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

BTAI traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $17.32. 350,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,759. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $49.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $484.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

