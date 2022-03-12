Bird Construction Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bird Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.81. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.10 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

