Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

BIRDF stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

