BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.