BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

