BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $11.36 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

