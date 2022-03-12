BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

FRA stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.