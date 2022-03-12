BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FRA stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
