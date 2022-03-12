Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund (NYSE:MYC)

