BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (MCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years.

NYSE MCA opened at $13.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating ) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

