BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (MCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years.
NYSE MCA opened at $13.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
