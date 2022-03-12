BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Down 68.6% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 119,046 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 78,234 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 59,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

