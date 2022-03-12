BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $16.44.
BNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
