Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BGB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 246,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $14.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

