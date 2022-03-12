Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLPG stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Blue Line Protection Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Get Blue Line Protection Group alerts:

About Blue Line Protection Group (Get Rating)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service, security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others, financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency, training, and compliance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.