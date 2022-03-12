Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BWC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
