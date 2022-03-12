Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

BKEP stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

