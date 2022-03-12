BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 9,241 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in City were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. KBC Group NV bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in City by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64. City Holding has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

