BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $101.33. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $123.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

