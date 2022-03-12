BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $23,370,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Griffon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,391,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF opened at $21.92 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

