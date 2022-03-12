BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.33 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 131.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 201.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in First Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Bancorp by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 350,454 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in First Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.20.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

