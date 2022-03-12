BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 473.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 52.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 79,043 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,504,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

