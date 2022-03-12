BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.77. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

