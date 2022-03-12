Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 542,612 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $34,509,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.